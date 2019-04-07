Cubs' Cole Hamels: Handcuffs Brewers for first win
Hamels (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings while striking out five in a 14-8 victory over the Brewers.
In a series that has already featured 45 runs and 15 homers through two games, Hamels' quality start looks downright heroic -- although the veteran southpaw didn't escape completely unscathed, getting taken deep by Lorenzo Cain to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Hamels threw 73 of 111 pitches for strikes, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Friday, at home against the Angels.
