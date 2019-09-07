Hamels (7-6) took the loss Friday as the Cubs were blasted 7-1 by the Brewers, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three.

Familiarity definitely bred some contempt in this case -- facing Milwaukee for the second straight start, the veteran lefty wasn't fooling anyone, with Yasmani Grandal and Christian Yelich both taking him deep. Hamels will carry a 3.95 ERA and 125:47 K:BB through 130 innings into his next outing Wednesday in San Diego.