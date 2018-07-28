Cubs' Cole Hamels: In line for start Wednesday

Hamels will take the mound for his Cubs debut against the Pirates on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hamels will be pitching on eight days of rest after facing Oakland on Monday during his final start with Texas. In order to make room for Hamels in the rotation, Tyler Chatwood was moved to the bullpen. Across 20 starts this year, Hamels has posted a 4.72 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 9.0 K/9.