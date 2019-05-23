Hamels gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Hamels surrendered the three runs before the end of the third inning, but he wasn't efficient enough to make it past four innings. It was a mixed bag of results as he took 99 pitches to get 12 outs, but he also registered 18 swinging strikes. Over the last month, he has a 2-0 record with a 3.21 ERA and a 45:19 K:BB. Hamels will make his next start Monday against the Astros.