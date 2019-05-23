Cubs' Cole Hamels: Inefficient in no-decision
Hamels gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six through four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Hamels surrendered the three runs before the end of the third inning, but he wasn't efficient enough to make it past four innings. It was a mixed bag of results as he took 99 pitches to get 12 outs, but he also registered 18 swinging strikes. Over the last month, he has a 2-0 record with a 3.21 ERA and a 45:19 K:BB. Hamels will make his next start Monday against the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...