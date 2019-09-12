Hamels (7-7) gave up one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six through 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Padres on Wednesday.

Hamels threw four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth frame, but he just wasn't efficient enough, throwing 91 pitches in the shortened outing. The 35-year-old is in a rough stretch, posting a 1-4 record with a 7.58 ERA in his last seven starts. Hamels is scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Reds at Wrigley Field.