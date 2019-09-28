Hamels (shoulder) will be limited to just three innings Saturday against the Cardinals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hamels is recovered from a sore shoulder enough to start for the first time since Sept. 16, though the Cubs won't push him deep into the game. That's likely related to the injury, though the Cubs also have no reason not to be extra cautious with nothing left to play for this season.

