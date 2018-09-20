Cubs' Cole Hamels: Lit up for seven runs in loss

Hamels (4-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out four over six innings against the Diamondbacks.

Hamels was in trouble from the start, allowing a three-run home run in the first inning and he'd later yield another long ball. This was by far the southpaw's worst start since joining the Cubs, as he previously had a shiny 1.57 ERA with his new club. It's tempting to write this one off as a blip on the radar, but the long balls are part of a developing trend with the 34-year-old giving up five home runs over his last three starts. He'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Pirates.