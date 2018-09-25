Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss
Hamels (9-11) allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He gave up five hits and two walks, while striking out seven. He also chipped in a solo home run at the plate.
While it was the second straight loss for Hamels, this was a much better outing than his last start, when he allowed seven earned runs in six innings. The big blow against the veteran lefty was a two-run home run by Francisco Cervelli in the first inning, but he settled in nicely after that. Hamels now has seven quality starts in 11 appearances with the Cubs along with a stellar 2.47 ERA. He's slated to make his final start of the regular season Saturday against the rival Cardinals.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Lit up for seven runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Can't find plate in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: To start nightcap•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...