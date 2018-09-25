Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss

Hamels (9-11) allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He gave up five hits and two walks, while striking out seven. He also chipped in a solo home run at the plate.

While it was the second straight loss for Hamels, this was a much better outing than his last start, when he allowed seven earned runs in six innings. The big blow against the veteran lefty was a two-run home run by Francisco Cervelli in the first inning, but he settled in nicely after that. Hamels now has seven quality starts in 11 appearances with the Cubs along with a stellar 2.47 ERA. He's slated to make his final start of the regular season Saturday against the rival Cardinals.