Hamels (7-4) allowed three runs over six innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Giants. He gave up five hits and two walks, while striking out five.

After allowing 12 earned runs across five innings in his previous two starts, this was a welcome strong outing for Hamels. All the damage came on a pair of home runs, but the lefty generally limited baserunners and navigated his six innings on 94 pitches (58 strikes). Hamels will take a 3.73 ERA and a little bit of positive momentum into his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.