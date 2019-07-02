Hamels' (oblique) MRI results are still pending, but "it doesn't sound like any worst-case scenario," Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers says we will likely know more Tuesday. While this report is encouraging, the worst-case scenario was that it was season-ending -- there is a fairly wide range of possible recovery timetables for this sort of injury, depending on the severity of the oblique strain. Hamels left his June 28 outing against the Reds after feeling something in his left side in the first inning and was subsequently placed on the injured list.