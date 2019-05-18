Hamels (4-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings Friday in a win over Washington.

The Cubs spotted Hamels a three-run lead before the southpaw surrendered two runs in the third on a home run. He'd exit the game with a one-run lead, and Chicago would erupt for five runs in the eighth and four runs in the ninth on the way to secure a 14-6 victory. Hamels finally managed to snag a victory after taking four straight no-decisions. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 54.2 innings this season.