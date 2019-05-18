Cubs' Cole Hamels: Nabs fourth win
Hamels (4-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings Friday in a win over Washington.
The Cubs spotted Hamels a three-run lead before the southpaw surrendered two runs in the third on a home run. He'd exit the game with a one-run lead, and Chicago would erupt for five runs in the eighth and four runs in the ninth on the way to secure a 14-6 victory. Hamels finally managed to snag a victory after taking four straight no-decisions. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 54 strikeouts across 54.2 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...