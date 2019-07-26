Hamels (oblique) will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Hamels is slated to make one more minor-league appearance prior to being activated either Aug. 2 or 3 against Milwaukee. He struggled with his command during his last outing in Triple-A, though the Cubs don't appear to be concerned about the veteran southpaw's ability to find the zone at this point. Hamels fired just 35 pitches during Tuesday's start, so he figures to work deeper into the ballgame Sunday.