Cubs' Cole Hamels: Next steps unclear
Hamels may begin a rehab assignment soon, but the club does not have firm plans for the next step in his recovery yet, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hamels threw a bullpen session Wednesday and was set to throw another this weekend. It appears as if he is ready to take his next step towards returning to the mound, though the club is still working out exact details in how to best move forward.
