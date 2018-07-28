Cubs' Cole Hamels: Officially lands with Cubs

Hamels was traded to the Cubs on Friday in exchange for Eddie Butler, Rollie Lacy and a player to be named later, Jay Cohen of the Chicago Daily Chronicle reports.

Hamels has struggled mightily throughout the 2018 campaign, posting the worst ERA of his career (4.72) over 20 starts this season. The Cubs are hoping the veteran lefty can improve their depleted rotation, as Yu Darvish (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (elbow) are still a ways off from a return to action. Hamels figures to slot in as the No. 4 starter until Chicago's pitching staff manages to become healthy.