Cubs' Cole Hamels: Picks up complete-game win

Hamels (9-9) pitched a complete game and got the win Thursday against the Reds. He allowed a single run on eight hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Hamels didn't start the game off on the right foot, as he allowed a double and a single to the first two hitters, and the Reds got up 1-0 after the top of the first. However, the veteran lefty cruised from there, and he was able to get through nine innings on 114 pitches, giving him the 17th complete game of his career. Hamels has been outstanding since joining the Cubs, as he now has a 0.79 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through his first five starts with his new team. He'll look to keep it rolling on Tuesday against the Mets.