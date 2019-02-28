Cubs' Cole Hamels: Pitches two scoreless in spring debut

Hamels pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rangers. He allowed two hits and did not walk any batters.

Hamels tossed only eight pitches as he eased into spring action. The veteran lefty played a key role for the Cubs last season, posting a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 76.1 innings across 12 outings after coming over from the Rangers in a July trade. Hamels just turned 35 in December, but it looks like he has little bit left in the tank.