Cubs' Cole Hamels: Pitches two scoreless in spring debut
Hamels pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rangers. He allowed two hits and did not walk any batters.
Hamels tossed only eight pitches as he eased into spring action. The veteran lefty played a key role for the Cubs last season, posting a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 76.1 innings across 12 outings after coming over from the Rangers in a July trade. Hamels just turned 35 in December, but it looks like he has little bit left in the tank.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Spring debut on tap•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cubs pick up 2019 option•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss against Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Lit up for seven runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...