Cubs' Cole Hamels: Pitches well in no-decision
Hamels pitched seven innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Sunday's comeback win over the Nationals. He allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out nine.
Hamels got locked into a pitcher's duel with Washington ace Max Scherzer and actually found himself in line for a 1-0 loss when he left the game. However, the Cubs rallied to win 4-3 on a walkoff grand slam, which kept Hamels from taking the tough-luck defeat. The veteran lefty has been spectacular through three starts with his new team, as he's allowed just two earned runs over 18 innings to go along with 20 strikeouts. Hamels will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Friday against the Pirates.
