Cubs' Cole Hamels: Reaches 2,500 career strikeouts
Hamels allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Hamels reached the milestone mark of 2,500 strikeouts for his career after whiffing Ivan Nova to begin the third frame. He had a rocky first inning, in which he allowed two hits and a walk to load the bases before escaping on an inning-ending double play. However, he was strong thereafter, continuing his recent stretch of working deep into games. Across his last four starts, he's completed 29 innings and racked up 31 punchouts, while allowing just one earned run. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against the Mets.
