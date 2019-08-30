Hamels was activated off the paternity list Friday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hamels left the team Tuesday to join his wife for the birth of their fifth child, but he rejoins the roster in advance of Saturday's scheduled start. The veteran lefty has struggled in August with a 7.29 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, and he'll look to turn around his fortunes at home against the Brewers.

