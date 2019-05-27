Hamels (4-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings as the Cubs fell 6-5 to the Astros. He failed to strike out a batter.

It was the worst outing of the season for the veteran left-hander, who threw only 54 of 93 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Despite the stumble, Hamels will still take a 4.02 ERA and 60:26 K:BB through 62.2 innings into his next start Sunday in St. Louis.