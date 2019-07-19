Cubs' Cole Hamels: Scheduled for bullpen session
Hamels (oblique) will throw a bullpen session sometime this weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This will be the second bullpen of the week for Hamels, who also threw one on Wednesday and claimed that he felt great afterwards. The veteran left-hander, who has been out since June 29 with a left oblique strain, is still about a week or so away from rejoining the Cubs' rotation, Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Prior to the injury, Hamels was 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA and a 97:35 K:BB over 99.2 innings.
