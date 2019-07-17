Hamels (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After experiencing no issues during a throwing session earlier in the week, Hamels has been cleared to resume mound work for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of June. While this is a step in the right direction for the southpaw, a timetable for his return likely won't come into focus until he's cleared for a rehab assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories