Cubs' Cole Hamels: Set for sim game Monday
Hamels will throw a simulated game Monday instead of making a Cactus League start, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hamels was in line to face the Reds Monday, but the Cubs will opt to skip his turn in the rotation and have him throw the simulated game instead. The 35-year-old pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut Wednesday and is coming off a strong finish to 2018 in Chicago, so it appears the team is simply letting the veteran ramp up slowly in the early going this season.
