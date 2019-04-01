Hamels surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Sunday against Texas. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hamels was in the driver's seat heading into the fourth inning, but he gave up the lead after allowing five runs (including a grand slam) on three hits and a pair of walks. The 35-year-old lefty was pulled after hurling 61 of 100 pitches for strikes. Following a wild 11-10 finish, Hamels will search for his first victory of the 2019 campaign against Milwaukee on Saturday.