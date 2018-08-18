Cubs' Cole Hamels: Shuts down Bucs in win

Hamels (8-9) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Pirates, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out three.

The veteran southpaw was sharp, but he also benefited from some airtight defense -- the Cubs turned five double plays behind him en route to tying the major-league record with seven DPs in a nine-inning contest. Hamels has been brilliant since the trade that sent him north, giving up only two runs in 25 innings over four starts with a 23:6 K:BB, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Thursday at home against the Reds.