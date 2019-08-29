Hamels (personal) is on track to be activated from the paternity list this weekend and start Saturday against the Brewers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hamels left the team Tuesday to be with his wife, Heidi, for the birth of the couple's fifth child. Due to an off day Monday, the Cubs didn't require a replacement in the rotation for Hamels, who will take the hill Saturday on five days' rest. Hamels will look to cap a rough month on a high note after posting a 7.29 ERA and 1.90 WHIP through his first five starts of August.