Cubs' Cole Hamels: Spring debut on tap

Hamels is slated to make his spring debut Wednesday versus the Rangers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Hamels will likely be limited to two innings as he aims to condition his arm in advance of Opening Day. The lefty was the Cubs' top starter after coming over in a trade from the Rangers last July, supplying a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 76.1 innings across 12 outings.