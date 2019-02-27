Cubs' Cole Hamels: Spring debut on tap
Hamels is slated to make his spring debut Wednesday versus the Rangers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Hamels will likely be limited to two innings as he aims to condition his arm in advance of Opening Day. The lefty was the Cubs' top starter after coming over in a trade from the Rangers last July, supplying a 2.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 76.1 innings across 12 outings.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cubs pick up 2019 option•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss against Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Logs quality start but takes another loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Lit up for seven runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Can't find plate in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...