Hamels (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that the lefty is "progressing," but Hamels is not to the point where he can pick up a baseball. With that, it's looking like we may not see Hamels again this season, though another start for Hamels has not been ruled out. Alec Mills seems like a strong bet to get the start if Hamels can't go next week.

