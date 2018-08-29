Cubs' Cole Hamels: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Hamels struck out eight in five scoreless innings against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks in a no-decision.
In a game that was suspended in the 10th inning due to rain and will resume Wednesday, Hamels pitched effectively although he needed 93 pitches (56 strikes) to get through five innings. In six starts so far for his new ball club Hamels is 4-0 with a 0.69 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while notching 38 strikeouts in 39 innings. The veteran lefty has reduced his season ERA by a full run since moving over from Texas (4.72 ERA on July 23). His next start will be against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
