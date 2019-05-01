Cubs' Cole Hamels: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Hamels gave up two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings but didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners. He struck out seven in the outing.
After posting a 23:3 K:BB in his first four turns, Hamels has battled some control issues his last two times out, issuing nine walks. On a positive note, Hamels has at least done a decent job of keeping the ball in the yard a year after serving up a career-high 29 homers. In a season in which home runs are piling up at a record-setting pace, Hamels' 0.98 HR/9 rate is actually much better than the league average (1.32 entering play Wednesday).
