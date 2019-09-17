Hamels gave up two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four through 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Monday.

Hamels struggled with his command, allowing five free passes and laboring through 3.1 innings before being pulled from the game after 73 pitches. Hamels hasn't pitched five innings in any of his last three starts. The 35-year-old has a 3.92 ERA with 135 strikeouts through 26 starts this season. Hamels is scheduled to make his next star Saturday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.