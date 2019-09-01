Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes fifth loss
Hamels (7-5) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.
Hamels walked two of the first four batters he faced and Manny Pina cashed in, driving home two runs on a single to account for all of the scoring in the game. The lefty allowed a total of five baserunners over his final five frames. The lefty had an eight-run blowup Aug. 14 in his third start back from an oblique injury, but Hamels has pitched pretty well in three starts since then (3.71 ERA, 15:6 K:BB). He gets these same Brewers again next week, this time at Miller Park.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....