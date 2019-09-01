Hamels (7-5) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Hamels walked two of the first four batters he faced and Manny Pina cashed in, driving home two runs on a single to account for all of the scoring in the game. The lefty allowed a total of five baserunners over his final five frames. The lefty had an eight-run blowup Aug. 14 in his third start back from an oblique injury, but Hamels has pitched pretty well in three starts since then (3.71 ERA, 15:6 K:BB). He gets these same Brewers again next week, this time at Miller Park.