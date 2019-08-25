Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes no-decision Sunday
Hamels allowed two runs over five innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5, 11-inning loss to the Nationals. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.
Hamels kept the Cubs in the game with Stephen Strasburg also allowing just two runs in his outing, though the Chicago lefty needed 97 pitches to get through five innings, which kept him from having a shot at a quality start. Hamels lowered his ERA to 3.73, and he'll look to go a little deeper into the game his next time out Saturday against the Brewers.
