Cubs' Cole Hamels: Takes tough-luck loss against Cardinals
Hamels (9-12) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals despite allowing just two runs (one earned) over seven innings. He gave up three hits and two walks, while striking out eight.
Hamels was locked in but he got outdueled by St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas in a 2-1 Cubs loss. The veteran lefty has lost his last two starts despite allowing just three earned runs over 13 innings, and he has a stellar 2.36 ERA overall since coming over to Chicago in early August. Hamels will now turn his attention to the postseason, and the 2008 World Series MVP figures to play a big role in his team's playoff run.
