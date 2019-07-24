Hamels (oblique) allowed one hit and three walks over 2.1 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He struck out two.

Only 17 of his 35 pitches found the strike zone, but some rust was to be expected after the nearly month-long layoff. Expect Hamels to make another start with Iowa before potentially returning to the Cubs' rotation during the first weekend of August.