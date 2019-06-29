Hamels has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He will get an MRI Saturday, after which a timetable for his return will be revealed. Given the nature of the injury, however, it's safe to expect Hamels to be sidelined for at least a few weeks. Adbert Alzolay now likely sticks in the rotation even after Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) returns. Tyler Chatwood could enter the rotation for a turn before Hendricks comes back, possibly sometime next week.