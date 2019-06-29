Cubs' Cole Hamels: To IL with oblique strain
Hamels has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He will get an MRI Saturday, after which a timetable for his return will be revealed. Given the nature of the injury, however, it's safe to expect Hamels to be sidelined for at least a few weeks. Adbert Alzolay now likely sticks in the rotation even after Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) returns. Tyler Chatwood could enter the rotation for a turn before Hendricks comes back, possibly sometime next week.
More News
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Exits with left side soreness•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Exits Friday with apparent injury•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Fires quality start in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Reaches 2,500 career strikeouts•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Cruises to sixth win•
-
Cubs' Cole Hamels: Tosses eight scoreless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal