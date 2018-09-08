Cubs' Cole Hamels: To start nightcap
Hamels will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Hamels will pitch the later game of the doubleheader, with Jaime Garcia drawing the start in the first contest. Hamels will look to continue his string of strong outings since joining the Cubs from the Rangers at the end of July.
