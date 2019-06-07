Hamels (5-2) threw eight shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 10 to earn a victory against the Cardinals on Friday.

The 35-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 15 frames, but Hamels also had his best strikeout stuff working Friday afternoon. He reached a season-high 10 punchouts behind 22 swing-and-misses. Hamels is 5-2 but this was still a big win because before Friday, he had only posted one victory in his last eight outings. Hamels also has a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. He will face a tall task of keeping this going at the Rockies in his next start Wednesday.