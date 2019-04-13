Cubs' Cole Hamels: Tosses eight strong frames
Hamels (2-0) allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks across eight innings in a victory against the Angels on Friday.
His first start was a rough one against his former team (the Rangers), but in his last two outings, Hamels has been on point, yielding just three runs in 14 innings. He also has 11 strikeouts and no walks during that stretch. Overall, Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 19 frames. His next start should be against the Marlins.
