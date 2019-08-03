Hamels threw five scoreless innings Saturday, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out six in a no-decision against the Brewers.

The 35-year-old was activated off the injured list prior to the start, and allowed just four harmless singles before being removed after 74 pitches. Hamels has been outstanding for the Cubs this season even though he has not earned a win since June 12. The left-hander holds a 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 104.2 innings. Hamels will start next at Cincinnati on Thursday.