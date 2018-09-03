Cubs' Cole Hamels: Tosses quality start in no-decision

Hamels gave up two runs over six innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He allowed five hits and a walk, while striking out five.

Though Hamels did not pick up the win, he continued to pitch well in a Cubs uniform. Since making his team debut on Aug. 1, the veteran lefty has recorded five quality starts in seven appearances, with a 1.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 45 innings. Hamels will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday in Washington.