Cubs' Cole Hamels: Whiffs seven in no-decision
Hamels allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a no-decision in the loss to Miami.
Hamels left the contest in line for a win but Pedro Strop's ninth-inning meltdown cost him his shot to move to 4-0. He was spotted a 3-0 lead after the first inning but yielded a pair of runs in the third before allowing a solo shot to Jon Berti in the sixth. Hamels will put his 3.38 ERA on the line at home against the Brewers on Saturday.
