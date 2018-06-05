Cubs' Cole Roederer: Snagged by Cubs with 77th pick

The Cubs have selected Roederer (shoulder) with the 77th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A slight-framed 6-foot, 175-pound prep center fielder from California, Roederer was not expected to come off the board this early in the draft. Despite his size, he has impressive bat speed that some evaluators think could lead to above-average power down the road. He is already an above-average runner, so it's easy to see why the Cubs were drawn to his tools (he has 20/20 upside if you squint), selecting him early enough to potentially buy him away from a commitment to UCLA. Roederer separated his right (non-throwing) shoulder, and missed the final month of the high school season, so it's unclear when he will be able to join an affiliate if he signs.