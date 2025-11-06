The Cubs re-signed Rea to a one-year, $5.5 million contract with a $7.5 million club option for 2027 on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The buyout on the 2027 option is $1 million, so Rea will be guaranteed at least $6.5 million. The Cubs had held a $6 million option on Rea for 2026, but instead he will get slightly more guaranteed money, while the Cubs will pick up an additional year of control. Rea put up a 3.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 127:44 K:BB over 159.1 regular-season innings for the Cubs in 2025. He'll likely open 2026 at the back-end of the rotation, though he could shift to a swingman role if the team makes multiple other additions.