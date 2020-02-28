Rea is competing for the Cubs' fifth and final rotation spot in spring training, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.

Rea is competing with the likes of Tyler Chatwood, Adbert Alzolay and Alec Mills. Chatwood has the most MLB experience of the group and is considered the favorite, but Rea could surge ahead with a strong spring showing, though he didn't help his cause by allowing four earned runs in an inning of work Thursday. The 29-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2016 and is probably more of a longshot at this point to have significant fantasy value this season.