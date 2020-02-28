Cubs' Colin Rea: Competing for rotation spot
Rea is competing for the Cubs' fifth and final rotation spot in spring training, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.
Rea is competing with the likes of Tyler Chatwood, Adbert Alzolay and Alec Mills. Chatwood has the most MLB experience of the group and is considered the favorite, but Rea could surge ahead with a strong spring showing, though he didn't help his cause by allowing four earned runs in an inning of work Thursday. The 29-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2016 and is probably more of a longshot at this point to have significant fantasy value this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...