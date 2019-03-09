Cubs' Colin Rea: Dispatched to minors camp
The Cubs reassigned Rea (undisclosed) to their minor-league camp Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rea was a prospect of some repute while coming up in the Padres organization, but multiple injuries have derailed his development. The right-hander didn't appear in any Cactus League games while tending to the unspecified issue, making it uncertain if he'll be ready to pitch once the minor-league season gets underway.
