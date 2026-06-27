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Cubs' Colin Rea: Fares well in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rea did not factor into the decision Friday in Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander held the Brewers scoreless through five frames, but he was pulled after allowing the first two batters of the sixth inning to reach, with one of those coming around to score. Rea has been an inconsistent rotation option for the Cubs this year with a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 63:31 K:BB across 84.1 innings, though he's given up just one run on eight hits with a 7:3 K:BB over 10.1 frames in his past two starts.

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