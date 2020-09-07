Rea is expected to return to the bullpen this week with the Cubs listing Adbert Alzolay as their starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With both Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) on the injured list, the Cubs added fifth and sixth starters to their rotation for Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals. Both Alzolay and Rea received nods, and while neither impressed, the Cubs seemingly have faith that the young right-hander can provide them with more than the 2.2 innings he offered in the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Rea, meanwhile, started the second game, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks in two innings before being pulled from the contest.