Rea signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rea has a mediocre 4.69 ERA in 134.1 career major-league innings, none of which have come since 2016. Tommy John surgery cost him the entirety of his 2017 campaign, while a strained lat kept him out for the first half of last season. He spent the remainder of the year struggling to get back on track in the minors, finishing with a 5.73 ERA in 75.1 innings at the two highest levels. The 28-year-old has swingman upside at best and significant injury concerns cast doubt on him reaching even that low ceiling.