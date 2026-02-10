Rea will likely work in a bullpen role to begin the season with the Cubs adding depth to their rotation in the offseason, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chicago's key offseason pitching addition was Edward Cabrera, and he will likely slot in near the top of the rotation. The Cubs will also start the year with Cade Horton, who made a splash in the majors after he debuted last May. Justin Steele (elbow) should return at some point as well. The deeper pitching staff figures to push Rea into more of a swing role, at least early in the season, The veteran righty appeared in 32 games for Chicago last year, making 27 starts, and posted a 3.95 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 159.1 innings. Rea is a serviceable starter when given the opportunity, but his fantasy value seems destined take a hit in long relief.